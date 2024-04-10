Truck bursts into flames after crashing into Devens healthcare center, state police say

A truck burst into flames after the driver crashed into the side of a healthcare center in Devens on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened at TaraVista Behavioral Health Center on Patton Road shortly before 6 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

In a statement, a state police spokesman said, “The vehicle burst into flames. The driver is believed to be inside the vehicle.”

State police didn’t offer any update on the condition of the driver.

Video from the scene showed a black pickup truck lodged in the side of the building near the main entrance. Firefighters were seen on the roof of the building and on the ground assessing the charred wreckage.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the crash, as well as state police troopers, detectives, fire investigators, and crime scene personnel.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Boston 25 News is working to gather more information.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

