Large commercial fire in Chesapeake Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A large fire broke out at a commercial building in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the two-alarm fire in the 1200 block of Executive Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., according to Lt. Shaun Williams with the Chesapeake Fire Department. This is in the Greenbrier area of the city.

Video provided by WAVY viewers shows thick black smoke coming from a building. A sign out front says this is at the Executive Business Park.

Executive Boulevard is closed between Principal Lane and Professional Place.

Chopper 10 flew over the scene Monday evening while firefighters were still working. Video shows a large charred section of roof. WAVY is working to find out the name of the business directly impacted by the fire.

