Fire officials block Babcock Street at Agora Circle in Palm Bay on Sunday afternoon as a 20-to-30-acre brush fire burned near the road.

PALM BAY — Palm Bay Fire Rescue crews shut down a portion of a major road Sunday as a wind-driven, 20-to-30 acre brush fire grew dangerously close to several buildings and appeared to be headed toward Interstate 95.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews continue to move into position as flames from the blaze could be seen from the 6100 block of Babcock Street, not far from a nearby church. Palm Bay Police were also assisting. Fire officials asked motorists to avoid the area near Malabar Road.

Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 on Sunday afternoon, but the highway remains open south of the Malabar Road exit. Fire officials said earlier that the fire appeared to be heading southwest, toward the interstate. A helicopter from the state's Forest Service was flying above the scene Sunday afternoon.

Palm Bay fire officials said later Sunday that the fire was under control, but did not indicate when the road would be reopened.

It was the second time in two days that the fire department was battling a brush fire near structures.

A helicopter from the Florida Forest Service flew over the Palm Bay brush fire Sunday.

On Saturday, a large brush fire burned through the heavily wooded area near the Space Force Base Annex off of Minton Road, threatening homes and moving officials to have residents evacuated along Lynbrook Street. It was not immediately known how that fire started.

That brush fire was contained late Saturday with fire crews returning Sunday to put out smoldering hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Large brush fire shuts down Babcock Street in Palm Bay