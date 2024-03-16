Large brawl captured on video in Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Videos have surfaced on social media showing a brawl taking place in the Oakland area this weekend.

27 News obtained video captured in the 1900 block of NE Seward Avenue showing a large group of people arguing and fighting in the street.

The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander Lieutenant Ron Ekis says officers were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 on reports of numerous people engaged in a fight. However, by the time police arrived the area was clear.

2 hospitalized after driver falls asleep, rolls SUV on Kansas Turnpike

Topeka City Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala took to social media on the morning of March 16 to address the video and the fight on Seward Avenue. In her statement, she said “I do not support the mayhem” occurring near drinking establishments in the Oakland neighborhood.

“The chief of police and others are also aware of the issues and my concerns first and foremost are for the neighborhood and residents that are bystanders as fights and shootings break out.” City Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala

Ekis made no comment on arrests made in connection to this incident. More information on this will be added here as it becomes available.

Guilty murder conviction returned for man accused in 2021 Topeka shooting

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.