Large alligator sitting on Florida boulevard in dark had been hit by a car, state says

A motorist had a uniquely Florida experience on Easter morning when they hit a speed bump that turned out to be an alligator.

The identity of the driver remains unknown, along with the extent of damage the vehicle suffered.

It happened sometime before 5 a.m. Sunday, March 31, near the Promenade West development in east Fort Myers, according to police. Fort Myers is about a 125-mile drive south from Tampa.

“The alligator died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told McClatchy News.

The alligator, measuring 10 feet, 10 inches, was then “removed from the roadway,” officials said.

A state-licensed alligator trapper did the dirty work, including hauling the alligator away, officials said.

Fort Myers police have not said whether the alligator was still alive when they found it, or if anyone has reported hitting it on four-lane Forum Boulevard.

Among the commenters on the police department’s Facebook was a woman who said she called 911 about the alligator.

“He was in the road and I almost hit him. It was on a dark stretch of Forum Blvd before daylight,” she wrote. “Definitely could have done some damage to one of us.”

Maps show three large ponds near the spot.

As for what it was doing in the road, alligator “courtship begins in early April, and mating occurs in May or June,” the FWC reports.

The search for females often has males “moving from one body of water to the next, which can lead them to some odd places,” the Weather Channel reports.

Massive alligator caught wandering around at popular Florida mall, video shows

Alligators get more intimidating after study reveals they have an amazing ability

Python caught in Everglades had blood-sucking tick filling its eye socket. See photos

Rare American crocodile swims off with someone’s dog in its jaws, Florida cops say