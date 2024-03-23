What Laramie County residents can expect with property tax relief bills, when to expect it

Mar. 22—CHEYENNE — Some property owners in Laramie County may get some property tax relief as soon as this year, while others might have to wait until next year.

Four property tax bills signed by Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday provide different areas of relief or tax exemptions, and have different timelines for when they go into effect.

Laramie County Assessor Todd Ernst told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday what property owners can expect.

Two bills effective immediately

Ernst said House Bills 4 and 45 are set to take effect this year. House Bill 45 puts a 4% cap on year-to-year property tax increases on residential structures and land. Ernst said he wasn't quite sure how effective the 4% property tax cap will be for Laramie County property owners, since property values have remained "relatively flat."

"It's definitely going to help a few people out here. But we are noticing this year that our values are pretty flat from last year," Ernst said. "There are some areas within Laramie County that this cap is definitely going to help. But I'd say for the majority of the people, they're not going to see any type of reduction from this cap of 4%."

Ernst said a notice about property values will be sent out to homeowners in Laramie County within a couple of weeks. Property owners that have seen their property value increase by more than 4% will receive a notice including the new exemption that shows how much owners will save under this bill.

House Bill 4, "Property tax refund program," expands eligibility for the state's existing property tax refund program. The current program applies to individuals whose gross household income is 125% of the median income; HB expands it to 145%.

Gordon exercised his line-item veto authority on HB 4, removing the highest income category from the bill, which was 165% of the median income. In his letter explaining the line-item veto, the governor said the bill brings expanded and needed relief, but he expressed concern that the $20 million appropriated by the Legislature would be insufficient to fund the program if that highest income category was included.

"I want to thank the Legislature for answering the call and funding an expansion of this program, which helped more than 9,000 Wyoming families last year," Gordon said in a news release Thursday.

In his line-item veto letter, however, the governor said he couldn't support extending the refund program to those earning up to 165% of county median income.

Ernst said assessors were supportive of the governor's line-item veto in HB 4.

"Obviously, (Gordon) felt that third tier was just a little too much and wasn't going to relieve a lot of money," Ernst said.

This bill applies to property taxes filed for the 2023 tax season, Ernst said, making it effective immediately. Information on the tax relief program is expected to come out in early April, he added, so people can start signing up for it soon.

"As long as they have their taxes paid up, they can definitely apply for this expansion of the relief program," he said.

2025 start date

The other two bills, House Bill 3 and Senate File 89, won't take effect until 2025. HB 3, "Property tax exemption for long-term homeowners," provides an exemption of 50% of a property's value for primary residence homeowners if the primary owner of the residence or their spouse is 65 or older and has paid property taxes in the state for 25 years or more.

This exemption won't take effect until 2025, but Ernst said the application period for the property tax exemption should start in September of this year.

SF 89, "Veterans ad valorem exemption-amount," which doubles the veterans tax exemption from $3,000 to $6,000 of assessed value, also won't take effect until the 2025 tax season.

"It's for next year's taxes," Ernst said. "Veterans have ... the benefit of either using it on their real property, so their house, or they can use it on their vehicles."

Lawmakers give B+ for effort

Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, told the WTE he was overall pleased with the property tax relief bills that were signed into law this week. Nearly two dozen bills were considered over the four-week budget session, some sponsored by committee and others brought by individual lawmakers.

If he had to give a grade for how well the Legislature tackled property tax issues this session, Harshman said he'd give his colleagues a "good solid B, maybe a B-plus."

"If we had passed my bill, the two pennies (of additional state sales tax) for a million-dollar exemption, and I'd give us an A," Harshman said, laughing.

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he was "pleasantly surprised" to see Gordon sign the long-term homeowners tax exemption into law.

"We're optimistic that it's going to provide some major relief to the people who've kind of devoted their lives to Wyoming," Zwonitzer said.

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.