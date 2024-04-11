Lara Trump's Wild Claim About Father-In-Law Gets Scathing Instant Fact-Check

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump is facing criticism for an over-the-top claim about her father-in-law, Donald Trump.

Speaking on Newsmax on Wednesday, Trump said the former president has been under fire every day of his presidency.

“There’s never been anyone in history I don’t think that has taken as much incoming as Donald Trump,” she said, then claimed incorrectly that the former president has been “vindicated.”

Lara Trump: I mean, there's never been anyone in history.. that has taken as much incoming as Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Q5jvRujYw1 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 10, 2024

Trump also claimed her father-in-law faces “nothing but misinformation and disinformation” every day, despite his own history of making 30,573 false or misleading claims during his presidency, according to a Washington Post tally.

But it was her claim that no one “has taken as much incoming” as Trump that lit up social media:

Barack Obama had to release his long-form birth certificate because some racist asshole claimed he was born in Kenya. https://t.co/mTmFcvx0QI — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) April 10, 2024

Abraham Lincoln and JFK would like to have a word with you. @LaraLeaTrump — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) April 10, 2024

Never been a President who did so many crimes either but here we are 🤷🏼♂️ — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) April 10, 2024

The constant whining and never-ending fake victimhood of this fucking useless crime family is something else. https://t.co/nm6hovk9DR — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) April 10, 2024

Don’t say it, plagiarize it in a song instead. — 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙀 𝙁𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙄𝙎 AF XXX🇺🇸 (@FrancisWegner) April 10, 2024

Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy would probably disagree with this statement. https://t.co/XcwrMoNn5a — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) April 10, 2024

Republicans throw a pity party for Donald Trump every day! Misunderstood. Persecuted. Vilified. Some of the true believers really think he's pure as the driven snow. It's why we need to defeat him in a landslide. Give MAGA a beating that will knock the scales off their eyes. https://t.co/g4MjE5WnoZ — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 11, 2024