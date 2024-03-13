Lara Trump's Boast About Her Father-In-Law Prompts A Brutal Reminder

Lara Trump, who is Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee, on Tuesday raised eyebrows with her claim about life in America under her father-in-law in 2020.

“People look around and they say, ‘Am I better off now than I was four years ago?’” she said on Fox News.

“The answer to that is, ‘No,’” claimed Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric Trump.

“You can compare very easily how much better your life was with Donald Trump in office and how much worse you are now that Joe Biden is in office,” she argued.

four years ago tonight the world was shutting down as the president stewed in denial about a global pandemic, so i'm gonna go with "better off now" pic.twitter.com/P1CD38UbdF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2024

Critics, however, pointed out it was precisely four years ago this week that the threat of the coronavirus came firmly into view in the U.S. as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, some states began to limit large gatherings and Tom Hanks was hospitalized with the illness.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the House Republican Conference chair, faced mockery last week for her similar update of former President Ronald Reagan’s rhetorical “four years” question during the 1980 election.

I love that they brag gas prices were the lowest during Donald's presidency - but fail to note that because he managed a pandemic so badly the whole country shut down and wasn't driving. — 🇺🇸 ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) March 13, 2024

Why on earth would they pick this tactic? Even with the fog of time, I have to believe most folks remember their kids home from school for 6-18 mos., losing loved ones, scrounging for toilet paper, washing groceries, watching the Capitol insurrection. To name a few.... — AngD (@AngDroz) March 13, 2024

I'll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/MiPKaEkQ2W — Jenny Marie (@Jenny_Marie_84) March 13, 2024

Wondering if I might have to wipe my butt with a leaf was not my idea of a good time. — Roger Taney (@RogerTaney) March 13, 2024

it was a wonderful time for people interested in creative uses of bleach. https://t.co/QukE433j7F — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) March 13, 2024

I've never looked at a Sharpie and not laughed since. — Max DeFilippis (@MaxDeFilippis11) March 13, 2024

Four years ago I was sitting in a living room listening to him rant and rave about his impeachment, how he saved us from nuclear war with N. Korea, and Hillary, while doctors & scientists stood behind him unable to get a word in while a global pandemic was breaking out. https://t.co/xgC4VY3aHT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 13, 2024

GOP lie about EVERYTHING! — Ron Waxman 🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@RonWaxman) March 13, 2024

I’m going with “ a hell of a lot better than 4 years ago. — Blue dot in stupid red state (@WilsonAlta) March 13, 2024

4 Years ago versus today:

Record low unemployment.

Record low unemployment in black community.

Record job growth.

Record stock market.

Best current economy in the World.

Record legislations passed in 3 years.

No covid pandemic. pic.twitter.com/wKNbYUpJLK — Ty-22 (@Ty22Best) March 13, 2024

Related...