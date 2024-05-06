Lara Trump Slammed Over 'Immensely Stupid' Election Lawsuit Claim

Ed Mazza
·3 min read
29
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lara Trump is getting blasted on social media for bragging about a Republican lawsuit that could disenfranchise huge numbers of voters.

“You cannot have ballots counted, Maria, after elections are over,” Trump, who is daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “And right now, that is one of the many lawsuits we have out across this country to ensure that just that happens, that we have a free, fair and transparent election.”

The lawsuit filed by the RNC in Nevada doesn’t seek to stop counting ballots after Election Day, but rather seeks to prohibit counting any mail-in ballots received after that date, even if they were postmarked in time.

Under the state’s current law, ballots received up to four days after Election Day are counted, as long as they are postmarked before the end of the day on Election Day.

But RNC Chairman Michael Whatley claimed to the Associated Press that the deadline “violates federal law and undermines election integrity.”

Other Republicans ― including Donald Trump ― have gone even further, arguing against counting any ballots at all after Election Day. Trump in 2020 infamously demanded that states “STOP THE COUNT!” as election officials worked for days to count an unprecedented number of absentee ballots after millions of Americans opted to vote by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics on social media tore into Lara Trump over her claims on Fox News: