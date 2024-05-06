Lara Trump Slammed Over 'Immensely Stupid' Election Lawsuit Claim

Lara Trump is getting blasted on social media for bragging about a Republican lawsuit that could disenfranchise huge numbers of voters.

“You cannot have ballots counted, Maria, after elections are over,” Trump, who is daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “And right now, that is one of the many lawsuits we have out across this country to ensure that just that happens, that we have a free, fair and transparent election.”

The lawsuit filed by the RNC in Nevada doesn’t seek to stop counting ballots after Election Day, but rather seeks to prohibit counting any mail-in ballots received after that date, even if they were postmarked in time.

Under the state’s current law, ballots received up to four days after Election Day are counted, as long as they are postmarked before the end of the day on Election Day.

But RNC Chairman Michael Whatley claimed to the Associated Press that the deadline “violates federal law and undermines election integrity.”

Other Republicans ― including Donald Trump ― have gone even further, arguing against counting any ballots at all after Election Day. Trump in 2020 infamously demanded that states “STOP THE COUNT!” as election officials worked for days to count an unprecedented number of absentee ballots after millions of Americans opted to vote by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics on social media tore into Lara Trump over her claims on Fox News:

These are immensely stupid people. If the Military and Veterans Service Organizations are doing their jobs they will sue Trump and the RNC for disenfranchising military voters who vote by absentee ballot from overseas and across the country...by law. https://t.co/7J9BkC7flL — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 5, 2024

I have a super weird counter ………. An election can’t be over until the votes are counted. So …. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) May 5, 2024

This entire segment is a mess. Here is what you need to know.



Republicans are in court trying to make it harder to vote and easier to cheat.



My legal team is fighting back. https://t.co/OZJpbGJxIt — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 5, 2024

I assume she means don’t count ballots received after Election Day.



If we didn’t tabulate anything after Election Day, that would be devastating for Republicans in Arizona.



In both 2020 and 2022, Republicans accounted for more of the early ballots dropped off on Election Day… — Stephen Richer—MaricopaCountyRecorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) May 6, 2024

Republicans don’t want your vote counted. https://t.co/AfU4BgkaxJ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 5, 2024

A number of states formally *prohibit* the counting of any votes until after polls close on Election Day.



And a bunch of those laws were enacted by Republican-controlled state legislatures. https://t.co/as3XnTk11G — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 5, 2024

That isn't how that works.

That isn't how any of that works.

jfc https://t.co/PQLp4yJL2g — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) May 5, 2024

Well, you can. And we have for the entire history of our country. There's no principle that says votes must be *counted* by Election Day. There might be a stronger argument for votes being *cast* by Election Day, but that's a different topic of discussion. — Matthew Spira (@MatthewSpira) May 5, 2024

The Republican party is literally sueing to prevent legal votes from being counted. https://t.co/Bs0XNRepZc — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 5, 2024

Or you can count all the votes https://t.co/rSF7G2Bglv — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 5, 2024