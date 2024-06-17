Lara Trump Names Difference Between GOP And Dems And Critics Aren’t Having It

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, highlighted what she believes is a big difference between Republicans and Democrats — and drew mockery and criticism online.

The 2020 election result-denier, who was installed as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee in February, told the right-wing Turning Point USA’s convention in Detroit on Friday that some folk are getting their news “from the wrong information sources and they have been bamboozled a little bit.”

People don’t have to love everything that her father-in-law, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, posts online, she continued, but she urged them to check out his policies ― which to date include deporting millions of undocumented immigrants.

Then came her bold claim: “And that’s the difference between Republicans and Democrats. We speak in truth and facts on this side. The other side is all emotion-based. Bring people back to the truth. Bring people back to the facts.”

Liar and election denier Lara Trump says Republicans “speak in truth and facts”. (Video: C-SPAN) pic.twitter.com/ZfihSSi4BN — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 15, 2024

Donald Trump, of course, made more than 30,000 false claims during his time in the White House and has been a fountain of falsehoods ever since leaving office.

Straight gaslighting. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 15, 2024

No one believes you. — gmrjr59 💙 (@gmrjr59) June 15, 2024

In an alternate universe — 🏳️🌈 🐶 🎾 ☀️🌴 JAG (@jgriffith615) June 15, 2024

delusional 🤷🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ — JoAnn Corley (@joanncorley) June 15, 2024

