Lara Trump Drops 'Pretty' Bonkers Claim On How Father-In-Law Treats Election Results

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump declared that father-in-law Donald Trump is down with accepting election results on Thursday in a wild claim that ignores the former president’s frequent election denialism.

The RNC co-chair, in a Newsmax interview, was asked about former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Bidensaying “something to the effect” that Donald Trump — if he were to lose in November — won’t accept the election results.

“Is that coordinated?” asked “The Balance” host Eric Bolling.

“I think, isn’t it all coordinated?” replied Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump.

She continued, “Isn’t all of this stuff coming from one place? It’s pretty obvious that Donald Trump does accept election results even despite the fact that it was a very questionable election in 2020 because Joe Biden is, unfortunately, sitting in the Oval Office today.”

Her father-in-law has repeatedly spread lies about what he’s referred to as a “rigged” 2020 election.

He didn’t commit to accepting the results of the 2024 election in a recent interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel where he claimed that he’d “gladly accept” the results “if everything’s honest.”

“If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country,” he added.

Nearly 70% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said Biden’s 2020 victory wasn’t a legitimate win, according to a CNN poll conducted in July.

Lara Trump, in her Newsmax interview, went to bat for her father-in-law and declared that there should be “free, fair and transparent elections.”

“So he said, ‘Yes, if I feel like this is a fair election, if I feel like you guys didn’t interfere in any way like they are obviously trying to do with all these bogus cases against him, then no problem, I’m happy to accept the results of the election,’” she later added.

Lara Trump on Newsmax: "It's pretty obvious that Donald Trump does accept election results, even despite the fact that it was a very questionable election in 2020, because Joe Biden is unfortunately sitting in the Oval Office today." pic.twitter.com/dDKTIjMwvV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2024

Related...