Lara Trump declines to say if RNC will support Larry Hogan after trial comments

Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee co-chair and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, dodged answering whether the RNC will support Maryland Republican Larry Hogan’s run for Senate after Hogan called for Americans to respect the verdict.

"I don't support what he just said there. I think it's ridiculous,” Lara Trump said when asked by CNN’s Kasie Hunt if the RNC will support Hogan on "State of the Union" Sunday morning. The former Republican governor of Maryland, who is facing Democrat Angela Alsobrooks in November, is looking to flip a Senate seat in a deep blue state.

Right before the verdict was announced, Hogan tweeted that he urged Americans to accept the verdict regardless of the outcome: “At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders — regardless of party — must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law,” Hogan said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And moments after Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts, Hogan was quickly met with backlash — specifically from GOP political strategist Chris LaCivita who replied to his post: “You just ended your campaign.”

Lara Trump and the RNC did not come to Hogan’s defense afterward.

When pressed Sunday on whether the RNC would use resources to support his bid, Lara Trump said she would need to get back on the “specifics monetarily” but said as RNC chair, Hogan “should never have said something like that.”

“I think anybody who's not speaking up in the face of really something that should never again have seen the light of day, a trial that would never have been brought against any other person aside from Donald Trump, doesn’t deserve the respect of anyone,” Lara Trump added. “[Hogan] doesn't deserve the respect of anyone in the Republican Party at this point, and, quite frankly, anybody in America.”