Lara Trump Confusingly Changes RNC Script on Trump’s Felony

The RNC is preparing for Donald Trump to possibly join the Republican National Convention this summer from prison, Lara Trump said Wednesday.

The president’s daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee was responding to a question during an interview on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice. Host Terrance Bates asked her what would happen if Judge Juan Merchan sentenced the convicted felon and presumptive Republican presidential nominee to prison at his sentencing hearing on July 11.

“Here’s the bottom line,” Lara Trump said. “It doesn’t matter whether Donald Trump is in Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, or anywhere else they may try to put him.”

“On the day that we, as the Republican Party, will be nominating him as our official candidate and our official nominee for president, he will accept that no matter where he is,” she said. “He will go on to be our candidate all the way to November 5th, when he then is reelected as our 47th president.”

It’s a departure from what Republican officials were saying only on Tuesday, when Lara Trump’s RNC co-chair Michael Whatley ignored the fact that Donald Trump is a convicted felon and insisted that he would be in Milwaukee for the convention.

“We fully expect that he is going to be in Milwaukee and able to accept his nomination,” Whatley said on Newsmax.

Whether Trump wants to be there is another story. After trashing the city last week in a meeting with House Republicans, Trump immediately attempted to clarify his words and made things worse. This week, he attempted to deny making the comments at all, even after multiple people at the meeting had already confirmed it. But, given the choice, it’s a safe bet that Trump would much prefer a convention hall full of supporters to a New York correctional facility.