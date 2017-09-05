Lara Gut targets North American races for comeback

GENEVA (AP) — Former overall World Cup champion Lara Gut has targeted races in North America to make her comeback from a serious knee injury at the world championships.

Gut posted video on Instagram of herself skiing in training with the message: "I'm back on the snow." She heads to Chile next week to train.

The 26-year-old Swiss star will skip a giant slalom in Austria next month. The Olympic downhill bronze medalist could return Nov. 25 at a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont. The first downhill is Dec. 1 in Lake Louise, Canada.

Gut ruptured her left ACL in February by crashing in slalom warmups for the combined medal event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The injury ensured she lost her overall World Cup title to American rival Mikaela Shiffrin.