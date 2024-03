Mar. 22—AT&T is teaming up with Human I-T to provide 50 laptops to the United Way of Odessa to distribute to pre-selected area students and families in need at 9 a.m. March 27 at United Way of Odessa, 128 E. Second St.

Community leaders and volunteers will be onsite to help distribute the laptops including Christina Escobar, executive director, United Way of Odessa, and Krista Guzman, Area Sales Manager, AT&T Texas. Device distribution is at 9:15 a.m.