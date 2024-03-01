LaPorte Republican Party fights to kick its own incumbent county commissioner off ballot

LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski provided documentation of a medical reason for his being in Florida, so he was allowed to resume voting at meetings.

LAPORTE — A judge will decide whether a LaPorte County Commissioner will have his name returned to the Republican Party ballot in the May 7 primary.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski filed a written request for an appeal Thursday in LaPorte Circuit Court.

A hearing date will be set Friday if Judge Tom Alevizos decides to consider the appeal, courtroom officials stated.

The LaPorte County Election Board voted last week not to allow Rich Mrozinski to run as a Republican for a third consecutive term. The party is further seeking to ban Mrozinski from running on their ballots for 10 years. A state election official has cast doubt on the legality of those moves.

The board granted LaPorte County Republican Party Chairman Allen Stevens' request to remove Mrozinski from the May primary ballot on grounds Mrozinski failed to place his initials as required by state law on three spots of documents he filed declaring his candidacy.

The board also agreed with Stevens that Mrozinski is disqualified because of him not being in good standing with the LaPorte County Republican Party Central Committee.

In September 2022, Republican precinct committee members voted unanimously to remove Mrozinski as an official member of the party following disputes with other Republicans and going back on his promise not to support the hiring of Shaw Friedman as county government attorney.

In the appeal, Sirinek said a person is basically required under state law only to have cast a ballot in the primary of the party he or she wants to represent as a candidate in at least two consecutive primaries.

Since Mrozinski has done that, “he’s automatically eligible,” his attorney said.

He also pointed out Mrozinski is not a convicted felon, which is pretty much the only thing that would make him ineligible to appear on a ballot, he said.

Sirinek said state election law, historically, has been interpreted with some flexibility to keep candidates from being taken off ballots over technicalities like missing initials that can be easily fixed.

He also said nowhere is it mentioned in state election laws that someone not in good standing with the party cannot run in that party’s primary.

When he went before the election board, Stevens cited a law upheld in federal courts that guarantees political parties freedom from associating with candidates not in good standing with their parties and ability to protect themselves “from intrusion by those with adverse political principles.”

Sirinek countered that political parties are allowed to discipline members within their own ranks, but their authority does not extend to keeping them off ballots.

“If they want to bar Rich from the Republican Party, good for them," he said. "If they want to bar him from going to the state convention, good for them. They can do that.

"I don’t disagree, but freedom of association is a far different world than disenfranchising the voters of LaPorte County from the ability to vote for Rich.”

Stevens said the District 1 Republican Central Committee at its office in Valparaiso has scheduled a hearing for March 11 to decide his request to ban Mrozinski from running for elected office as a Republican for 10 years.

He said the committee scheduled the hearing after finding probable cause was sufficient to formally consider the matter.

Stevens cited a $100 campaign donation by Mrozinski to Democrat Sheila Matias when she was seeking a second term as commissioner in 2022 as another reason, besides the political clashing, for seeking the short- and long-term bans.

“That is a clear violation of the Republican state party rules,” he said.

Sirinek said the donation was from Mrozinski’s wife but, regardless, he’s eligible for a place on the Republican ballot.

“If they want to have their little private club, good for them. That has nothing to do with what the election is about," Sirinek said. "The election is about whether Rich Mrozinski should continue on as a county commissioner. It’s a decision best left and solely left with the voters and not the biased attitudes of the Republican Party.”

Matthew Cochevar, Co-General Counsel at the Indiana Election Division under the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office, said the proper filing of candidacy papers is required by state election law.

However, there must be a challenge to such mistakes to trigger a home rule process that begins with a county election board hearing arguments from both sides and making a decision, he said.

Cochevar said state law also provides a right to appeal for a judge to render a final decision on whether a violation was serious enough to keep someone off the ballot.

He pointed out there is nothing in state election law that gives political parties the authority to keep someone off a ballot.

Cochevar said the only requirements to be on a primary ballot are proof of party affiliation from voting for candidates on that party’s ballot in the past two primaries or presenting a letter signed by a party chairman that “this person affiliates with the party.”

“Everything else is, frankly, immaterial at least under the law,” he said.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: LaPorte GOP fights to kick its own incumbent commissioner off ballot