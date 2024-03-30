Laporte High School's Hunter Wright selected as Beltrami Electric Youth Tour Delegate

Mar. 30—BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative has selected Hunter Wright as the 2024 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour representative.

Wright is a junior at Laporte High School and is the son of Ryan and Holly Wright. He will join other high school students representing their cooperatives on an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., June 18-23.

Students will participate in leadership training, gain a first-hand understanding of the legislative process, advocate for their community and tour Washington, D.C.

The tour will include visits to the Smithsonian, the National Archives, Arlington National Cemetery, various war memorials, the Library of Congress, the Lincoln Memorial and more.

Wright's selection as the Youth Tour representative exemplifies his outstanding dedication to academics and community service. His application reflected his strong commitment to academics and community volunteerism and his essay revealed a good understanding of the benefits of being a member of an electric cooperative, a release said.

"The Youth Tour is a significant opportunity for students like Wright to broaden their horizons and engage with the legislative process firsthand," said Angela Lyseng, Youth Tour coordinator for Beltrami Electric Cooperative, in the release. "We are delighted to send a student to Washington, D.C. to partake in this enriching experience."

The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour has brought over 50,000 high school students to Washington, D.C., over 57 years. Students apply and are selected for this program by their local electric cooperative.

The annual Youth Tour is sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the Minnesota Rural Electric Association and Beltrami Electric Cooperative.