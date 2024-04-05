LaPorte County woman checks mail, car crashes in house right where she'd just been sitting

Diane Carter says this car crashed into her house exactly where she'd been sitting moments before.

TRAIL CREEK, Ind. — A LaPorte County woman standing at her mailbox watched in disbelief as a minivan crashed into her house.

Diane Carter said she became even more rattled when she considered the minivan drove through the exact spot in her house she had been sitting in just prior to the crash.

“I would have been dead had I been there," the 75-year-old Carter said. "So, that probably was the hardest thing for me to deal with because just that knowledge, you know."

Resident Diane Carter was fetching her mail when she saw this car crash into her house in just the spot she said she'd been sitting in moments before.

The 30-year-old driver is charged in LaPorte Superior Court 4 with Level 6 felony operating while intoxicated and Class A misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

On Wednesday about 6 p.m., Trail Creek Police said the man was traveling Yanke Road when he ran a stop sign where the street dead ends with Welnetz Road.

He continued straight into Carter’s yard before crashing into the foundation of the quad-level home, prosecutors allege in court documents.

The front end of his 2009 Volkswagen Routan was more than halfway into the family room of the residence, which was left with bricks from the foundation all over the floor, along with other damage.

Carter said she was just about 10 minutes prior been sitting in a loveseat where the impact was made.

She went to check her mail and was at the mailbox when she saw the vehicle run the stop sign and strike her house.

Carter said the vehicle pushed the now-broken loveseat she was just in about three feet across the floor.

Luckily, no one was injured when a car plowed into a LaPorte County house, spraying bricks and wreckage across the room.

There were also numerous bricks from the foundation littering the floor of her family room.

“Even if I hadn’t been sitting in that chair, I could have gotten hit in the head with a foundation brick,” she said.

Police say the driver claimed he was unable to stop the vehicle. He reportedly suffered just a minor cut to his head.

Police alleged his blood alcohol level was 0.09 percent, which exceeds Indiana's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The misdemeanor offense was upgraded to a felony because of a prior OWI conviction, authorities said.

Police said the driver lives near Carter.

Initially, Carter said, she was shaken up, if not hysterical about the collision but has since calmed down.

Carter said she and her husband, Bill, who was upstairs at the time, were not injured. The driver’s injuries were just minor, and the structural damage is going to be covered by her insurance policy.

“I feel very grateful that everything is OK and all of this stuff is replaceable and fixable,” she said.

Carter, who has lived in that house for about 35 years, said she holds no bitterness about the near-tragedy.

“I’m not angry with him," she said. "I just hope he gets the help he needs.”

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Trail Creek woman escapes injury when car crashes into her living room