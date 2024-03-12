Laphonza Butler has no regrets

Sen. Laphonza Butler isn’t questioning her decision to stay out of California’s contentious Senate race — even though it means the state won’t have a female representative in the upper chamber for the first time in decades.

It’s an interesting take considering that Butler was president of EMILYs List before Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her in October to serve out the term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Butler opted to stay on the sidelines as three House Democrats battled it out in the primary, with Rep. Adam Schiff emerging to take on Republican Steve Garvey in the November election.

POLITICO caught up with Butler today at the Capitol to talk about the primary, her decision to not run, President Joe Biden, and his State of the Union speech. Here’s what she had to say:

California Senate primary results: “It’s not surprising to me. When you look at the race and the California electorate — and the resources that were spent across the different campaigns — no, it's not surprising to me. It’s unfortunate that California will no longer have a woman representing them.”

Her decision not to run: “Of the 40 million people in California, at least half of them are women and half of those are women who are of age to run for the United States Senate. It is not dependent upon me or my decision to represent the state of California. So, I don't have any regrets about my decision. It is regretful that California will not have at least one woman in its delegation, but California voters have made a decision.”

Biden’s State of the Union: “I thought the speech was a good speech, a strong speech. He came in hot. He was not waiting on Speaker Johnson to introduce him, he just jumped right in. And I think that's the kind of energy and emotion that the American people want in this moment. Knowing that they have a president that's gonna listen to them and fight for them was reassuring. And I think that he spoke to a number of issues that are top of mind for all Americans, no matter how they voted.”

Advice for Biden: “Keep doing what you're doing. Uncle Joe is back. That is who people, I think, really had deep confidence in and voted for in 2020 — Uncle Joe who is empathetic to all, working toward solutions that can truly be achieved, and fighting for the soul of our country. Governing, I think, requires a different temperament than campaigning and the temperament of Uncle Joe I think is the temperament that that people want to see and they want to know is the one who's governing.”

