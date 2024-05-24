The trial for a teenager accused of fatally shooting a man in a Port Huron parking lot last July has been delayed until October.

Carmello Wilson's trial was originally set to start in June after multiple delays. No explanation for the most recent delay was available in court records, and neither the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office nor Wilson's attorney responded to a request for comment. A note in the court record states the delay was requested by the defendant and his attorney, Sharon Parrish.

Wilson's trial had previously been delayed due to a scheduling conflict between the trial date and a medical appointment for the lead officer who investigated the shooting. Barring any future delays, Wilson, who was 15 when he was arrested, will have been incarcerated for 15 months by the time he faces a jury.

Wilson was arrested after 19-year-old KC Curtis Cureton was shot and killed near the intersection of 13th Street and Lapeer Avenue on July 12.

The two reportedly knew each before the shooting. The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office has stated Wilson had made previous threats against Cureton, who reportedly recorded a video discussing the threats.

During a preliminary examination a Michigan State Police Trooper testified that Wilson had alleged Cureton threatened him before the shooting, but admitted he had not seen a weapon.

Though Wilson is a minor, under Michigan law he was automatically charged as an adult because the case includes a murder charge.

The jury trial is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 8. Wilson has been charged with open murder, punishable by up to life in prison. He has also been charged with felony firearm use and resisting arrest.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Lapeer Ave. shooting trial now set for Oct. 8