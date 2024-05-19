LAPD seeking to fire senior captain who allegedly had romantic relationship with 9-1-1 dispatcher: report

The Los Angeles Police Department is moving to fire a senior captain who allegedly did not disclose a romantic relationship with a 9-1-1 dispatcher, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Alejandro Vargas, who is a senior captain with the Van Nuys division, was advised by Assistant Chief Daniel Randolph that he would be assigned to home after an internal investigation uncovered a romantic relationship between Vargas and the civilian employee.

According to the L.A. Times, Vargas lied to three investigators when confronted about the relationship.

Officers who have committed fireable offenses must go through a board of rights hearing where both sides are able to present their cases. This process is written in the city charter.

The report states that Vargas initially came under investigation when his relationship with the 9-1-1 dispatcher became known to LAPD officials. Vargas allegedly lied to department investigators and asked witnesses not to testify.

The 9-1-1 dispatcher has been fired from her position, according to the L.A. Times. As a civilian employee, she was not able to go through a hearing process but can appeal the decision

Vargas allegedly kissed the former 9-1-1 dispatcher while he was on duty. The LAPD’s rules state that employees are required to report personal relationships with other city employees to their superior officers.

After discovering Vargas’ relationship, the LAPD transferred the 30-year veteran from his post with the department to another area.

This is the second time a high-ranking LAPD member has faced discipline for an inappropriate relationship. Former Asst. Chief Al Labrada was demoted from his position when he was accused of placing an Apple Airtag in the bumper of his former girlfriend’s vehicle.

She was also an officer with the LAPD. The tracking device found in the vehicle was traced back to Labrada’s work-issued cell phone.

