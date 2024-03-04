LAPD request public help to locate missing woman

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public to help find a missing 89-year-old woman.

Authorities say Flora Castro was last seen on foot in the 6500 block of South Vermont Avenue on Sunday at noon.

Castro is a Hispanic female, with gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Castro was wearing a pink shirt, green pants, and black shoes. Her family and friends are concerned about her well-being.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Flora Castro please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 323-786-5077. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.