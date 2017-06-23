LAPD Officer, 31, Arrested for Alleged Sexual Relationship With 15-Year-Old Cadet: Cops

A 10-year-veteran with the Los Angeles Police Department was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the string of scandals surrounding the LAPD's cadet program.

Officer Robert Cain, 31, was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female cadet, who was arrested last week for her role in the theft of three police cruisers, and a wild police chase that ended in a crash.

“I find the actions of Cain, if they are proven, to be despicable," Police Chief Charlie Beck, who arrested the officer personally, said Thursday. "I find them to be absolutely inconsistent with the ethics and standards of the Los Angeles Police Department, and they are criminal."

The connection between Cain and the 15-year-old cadet was discovered through phone records and text messages, according to police.

Cain, who was not affiliated with the cadet program, worked as the equipment room operator at the 77th Street Division.

Officials suspect Cain’s relationship with the cadet may have allowed the teens to sign out the cruisers, along with other police equipment such as stun guns, bulletproof vests and police radios.

The equipment, checked out under a vacationing officer's name, was then used by the seven cadets to pull over drivers and impersonate officers, Beck said.

The roles each cadet played in the incident remains unclear, despite Cain only being suspected of sexual involvement with one of them.

The 15-year-old girl, who is said to have been in a month-long relationship with Cain, was one of four cadets arrested most recently.

Beck said the alleged sexual acts did not occur at the police station and the relationship was consensual.

The initial three cadets were arrested after two police cruisers were found to have been stolen last week. Thirty patrol units were dispatched to recover the two stolen cruisers, found parked side-by-side.

The teens then led police on a wild chase that ended when two police cars crashed into buildings. No one was injured.

Upon their arrest, one of the teens admitted to a third car they stole in May, parked at another cadet’s home nearby.

The youth programs, designed for at-risk teens who want to one-day become police officers, have been suspended at both the 77th Street Division and at Pacific Division, both stations where teens have been arrested.

Officials told InsideEdition.com they are continuing to look into the nature of the relationship between Cain and the 15-year-old cadet.

Cain has since been arrested for suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor. Details surrounding his future court dates and information about legal representation are not yet clear.

