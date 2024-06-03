Lansing teen killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON — A 17-year-old Lansing boy was killed Sunday evening in a possible drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Griswold Street in Jackson, police said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was shot in the "upper torso" and was found outside the back door of a home when police arrived about 9 p.m. Sunday following a reported shooting on the city's south side.

"Officers began CPR before being relieved by rescue and ambulance personnel," police said in a release. "The victim was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital by ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries."

Police said they believe the suspect shot the victim from a vehicle that was eastbound on Griswold Street. Police said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Galbreath at 517-768-8769 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

