Lansing superintendent: Students gathered at park not to blame for mass shooting

LANSING — The leader of the Lansing School District said the focus of the community in wake of a mass shooting that killed one student and wounded six other young people should be on the kids affected.

While the city's decision to immediately begin enforcing the city's curfew ordinance is appreciated, Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said, he argued it may not help the kids involved and defended their right to be in the park in the early morning hours Monday. He acknowledged guns are too easily accessible to kids in the community.

Shuldiner, in a letter to students, parents and staff, called for the public to not "misconstrue" what happened at about 2:50 a.m. Monday, when Lansing sophomore, Kylete Owens, 17, was killed in a shooting in the 300 block of Riverfront Drive, between Rotary Park and the business district along the riverfront north of Michigan Avenue.

Between 50 and 100 young people were there and most were Lansing high school students or recent graduates, according to the Lansing Police Department and Shuldiner. Two people, ages 16 and 20, were critically injured, and four others — ages 16, 16, 18 and 18 — suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Lansing police have not announced any arrests.

The gathering was unrelated to the shooting, Shuldiner wrote, adding he had spoken with students and their families. The young people who were shot at weren't doing anything wrong, he said.

He lamented that "the events look very different than what is playing out on newscasts and on social media."

"[A] group of young people were enjoying themselves at a public park," Shuldiner wrote. "This public park had lights on and seemed open. The young people were making little enough noise that not a single complaint was called to the police. Was it late, sure. But it was also a holiday weekend, and if you were a senior, your classes were over.

"Graduates as well as current students, some from Lansing schools and some from other districts, were gathered together to celebrate the end of the school year for some and a three-day weekend for all. Then, a car drove up, people got out, and they started shooting indiscriminately at the crowd.

"Please do not judge our students because they wanted to enjoy themselves on a three-day weekend. We should judge the assailants who drove up and started shooting. We should figure out who those people are and we should deal with them accordingly.

"This is not a story of kids up to no good in a park. This isn't a story about how there needs to be activities for the students to keep them off the streets. And this certainly isn't a story about Lansing students going to Rotary to have a shootout.

"This is a tragedy about how effortless it is to get a gun. How simple it is to drive by and shoot at a group of people. This is a tragedy about how easy it is to die when you are shot by someone who might not even know you at all."

Shuldiner said attention should be brought back to the young people impacted.

"[T]eenagers sometimes have parties and sometimes stay out late," he wrote. "I appreciate that our first reaction might be to act tough and make even more rules against kids and everyone else. Instead, I ask that we focus on the folks who have been hurt, on the students who are mourning, and on the young people who are scared to go outside for fear of being killed."

The district's crisis intervention taskforce talked to students who were impacted or needed someone to talk to about Monday's shooting.

"The death of a student, of a brother, of a son, of a young one, lays heavy with us all," he wrote. "A shooting at a park aimed at young people, killing one and injuring many others, is a tragedy, and one we as a community will suffer with for a long time to come."

Funeral services for Kylete are pending. Arrangements are being handled by Paradise Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel.

School district spokesperson Ryan Gilding declined to say which high school Kylete attended. He released a statement on behalf of the district.

"We mourn the passing of Kylete Owens. A death to anyone in the community, especially a child, is tragic and heartbreaking. Our love and support go out to the family."

Shuldiner shared in the newsletter resources for those coping with the tragedy, including a online pamphlet on how to support a grieving student. Other numbers he provided are below:

The Listening Ear (24-hour crisis hotline): 517-337-1717

Ele’s Place for Grieving Children: 517-482-1315

National Crisis Lifeline: 988

