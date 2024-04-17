Lansing shooting victim dies from injuries

LANSING — A man who was shot last week on North Sycamore Street in Lansing has died, police said.

Christopher Stipanuk, 43, initially was reported in serious condition after being shot in the leg April 10 in the 400 block of N. Sycamore Street, according to Lansing police. Stipanuk died from his injuries Tuesday at a hospital, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, police said. That suspect remained in custody on Wednesday morning pending formal charges, Gulkis said.

Police initially said Stipanuk was shot in the neck but noted in a news release on Wednesday that he actually had been shot in the leg.

The April 10 shooting happened about 3 p.m. as the department was still on the scene of a shooting where two police officers were shot by a suspect after he took a detective's gun.

Anyone with information about the North Sycamore shooting is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600 or CrimeStoppers at (517) 483-7867. They can also send a private message through the department's Facebook page.

