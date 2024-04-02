Lansing School District will turn Beekman Center over to intermediate school district

Lyn Beekman, special education advocate and part of the family that the Beekman Center was named after, center, speaks as Ben Shuldiner, superintendent of the Lansing School District, left, and Ingham Intermediate School District superintendent Jason Mellema look on during a press conference announcing Ingham ISD's plan to take over the Beekman Center from Lansing schools on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Lansing.

LANSING — Of the hundreds of public school districts in Michigan, the Lansing School District was the last one operating its own special education school. That will change this summer, when the Beekman Center becomes part of Ingham County's ISD.

The Ingham Intermediate School District already operates several other special education programs, including the Heartwood School and the North Star School, serving students from across a dozen districts.

The Beekman Center serves students with "moderate cognitive impairments, severe cognitive impairments, severe multiple impairments, autism spectrum disorder and emotionally impairments," according to the school district's website. The center also has a program for those ages 18-26 who are moderately cognitively impaired to provide life skills and transition activities.

An ISD is an "educational service agency," that is a link between the Michigan Department of Education and local school districts, said Jason Mellema, the superintendent of the Ingham ISD. Typically, they have special education programs, career and technical education programs, and some general education.

The transition, the last in Michigan, Mellema said, will allow for a consolidation of resources so that the staff and teachers responsible for the students are also supported.

Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said while the Beekman Center, which was built in the 1960s, was the first of its kind to educate children and young adults with special needs, the school district was no longer the best source of support for them.

"When we put students first we have to be honest with ourselves," Shuldiner said Tuesday. "Is the way that we support our children currently the right way to do it? And the answer, overwhelmingly, is no.

"The right way to do this is to make sure that the ISD, which is absolutely built to support special ed kids are able to do that moving forward." Shuldiner said.

Ingham Intermediate School District Superintendent Jason Mellema speaks during a press conference at the Beekman Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Lansing.

By having all of the students needing special education programs attend one or two schools built for them, the pressure of equipping local school districts with the staff necessary to handle students with various needs is alleviated, Mellema said.

Future funding for the center will come from the existing millage for the ISD's special education program, money from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act federal grant, and other state and federal support.

Students attending the Beekman Center will either stay there or will be moved to the Heartwood School in Mason depending on need, said Ryan Gilding, communications manager for the district. Families were alerted of the transition beginning in November 2023.

The Marvin E. Beekman Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Lansing.

The official transition will take place July 1, according to a press release from the district. All Lansing school district employees involved in the transition have been offered jobs at the ISD, or will remain employed by the district in some other capacity if they chose to not join the ISD, Gilding said.

