Lansing police seek missing woman

Naomi Burke

Update: Burke was located safe.

LANSING — Police are asking for help finding a missing Lansing woman they called "endangered."

The Lansing Police Department is looking for 58-year-old Naomi Burke, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Burke was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Cherry Street; she was wearing khaki cargo pants and a gray top.

Police did not provide any further information about the circumstances of the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police seek endangered woman who is missing