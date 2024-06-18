Lansing Police review holsters after April 10 shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is reviewing duty holsters following an April 10 shooting by a suspect who wounded two uniform officers with a detective’s gun.

“We did evaluate and we are considering what we’re going to do moving forward and on how the detectives and the plainclothes officers and those that are not wearing the full uniform — how we carry our weapons,” retiring Lansing Chief of Police Ellery Sosebee tells 6 News in an interview.

Sosebee says that following an April 10 incident that left two officers shot by one detective’s gun and another detective unarmed, the department initiated the review.

Still screen from officer worn body camera footage of the April 10 shooting involving four Lansing Police Department officers. (WLNS)

Sosebee says Andrial Ched Ortiz, 29, was in a vehicle under surveillance by detectives from LPD. He was a suspect in an unrelated violent crime that had occurred earlier in the week. The detectives called from the uniform officers to conduct a traffic stop to place Ortiz in custody.

However, when officers attempted to place him in handcuffs he attempted to flee and a “struggle ensued.” During the struggle, Sosebee said during a press briefing, Ortiz was able to remove both detectives’ weapons, a video released on April 19 shows. One of the detective’s guns was removed from the holster, the video and still images show. The other detective’s gun and holster were removed during the struggle the video reveals.

Ortiz has been indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“We’ve made some adjustments to paddle holsters versus loop belt holsters,” Sosebee says.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson tells 6 News his department has prohibited the use of paddle holsters since 1999.

That’s because in 1999, Ricardo Harris wrestled the firearm from a deputy and stole her key and car. Six days later he fatally shot two people and wounded two others in a suburban Chicago liquor store.

Swanson says paddle holsters are not designed for wrestling with a suspect. Not only can they be removed from the belt by pulling them up, but they only have one locking mechanism to secure the firearm. The single lock can be released during a tussle and the weapon freed, he says.

Lansing City Council Member Ryan Kost says he communicated with Sosebee following the shooting specifically about the holsters. He says Sosebee had ordered new holsters.

“They fixed it,” he says of Sosebee and his team at LPD. “That’s really good leadership. When, instead of setting an investigation committee and doing all this research and doing months and months, you just call a different department, you say, ‘What are you using?’ And you order the right thing and get the equipment to make sure that both citizens and police officers stay safe.”

