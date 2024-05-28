Lansing police give update to Memorial Day mass shooting

LANSING − Lansing police are holding a press conference Tuesday morning, one day after a mass shooting wounded seven young people, one fatally.

The shooting, in which a 17-year-old boy was killed, happened early Monday morning on the 300 block of Riverfront Drive.

Seven people between the ages of 15 and 20 were shot in the 2:50 a.m. incident, according to police. At least one person is in critical condition, according to the release. The age of the person in critical condition was not released.

"When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims," said the release. "The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital."

The incident is the latest shooting in a violent two months for Lansing. After having no homicides in the first three months of the year, the city has had eight in April and May, according to Lansing police.

No arrests had been made in the Riverfront Drive shootings Monday morning. The shooting "is believed to be an isolated incident," police said. The investigation is ongoing, they added.

Check back for updates.

