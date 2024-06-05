Lansing police investigating nonfatal shooting on Wednesday

LANSING — Lansing police are investigating a shooting that happened around midday on Wednesday.

A man showed up at a local hospital with nonfatal injuries and minutes later the Lansing Police Department got a call about a possible shooting, spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said.

She added that the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of Dunckel Road.

Police are investigating but no additional information was available as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

