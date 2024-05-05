LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 1400 block of West Oakland around 3 p.m.

When they arrived a boy with gunshot wounds was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time police have not made any arrests in this shooting and did say it is not considered to be a random act of violence.

Lansing Police investigate 14-year-old’s shooting death (WLNS)

Lansing Police investigate 14-year-old’s shooting death (WLNS)

Lansing Police investigate 14-year-old’s shooting death (WLNS)

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department

at 517- 483-4600, Lead Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823, Crime Stoppers at 517-

483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.