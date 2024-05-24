Lansing Police identify victim in Thursday night stabbing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department officials have identified the victim in a stabbing Thursday night on the city’s near westside.

Cynthia Marek, 65, died after suffering “substantial injuries” in a stabbing on the 2100 block of Bruce Avenue, LPD officials confirmed to 6 News.

When officers arrived on the scene, police reported in a news release, “they found a 65-year-old female with substantial injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.”

Emergency First responders on Bruce Ave. in Lansing. (WLNS)

Lansing Fire Department announced in a news release their crews were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. in response to a stabbing incident. They reported two people with stab wounds were transported in critical condition to a local hospital. Marek was pronounced dead at the hospital, fire department officials reported in their news release.

A 6 News crew on scene witnessed an ambulance escorted from the scene by a Lansing Police vehicle. Both emergency vehicles had their emergency lights on as they left the scene.

Lansing Police report a suspect is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation as police work to determine a timeline events and details related to the stabbings.

This is the city’s 7th homicide in an as many weeks.

6 News will provide further updates on the homicide case as they become available.

