Lansing police make arrest in one of three Sunday shootings that left two hospitalized

LANSING – One person is in custody after an incident in which shots were fired at a home and the suspect fled police Sunday, Lansing police said.

While no one was injured, the incident was one of three shootings in the city early Sunday that left two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Lansing police went to a home in the 4900 block of Christiansen Road, near Jolly and Pleasant Grove roads in South Lansing, about 4:30 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said someone was threatening to shoot at her residence. Police found no suspect and asked the woman to call if the same person returned. The resident called 911 again, and dispatchers could hear gunfire over the phone.

Police located a Nissan Rogue in another area of the city, and the driver fled when approached by police. They were eventually able to stop the vehicle and arrested the driver. Officers found spent shell casings and bullets in the vehicle and said Sunday a woman was in custody as a person of interest. On Monday, police said an arrest was made but no additional information about the suspect was released.

The woman at the home who reported the shooting was not injured.

Two other shootings occurred earlier Sunday.

About 1:45 a.m. officers went to the 5200 block of South Cedar Street at the Eldorado Event Center and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. They “encountered a large party,” and Lansing Township officers and Ingham County Sheriff's Office deputies helped with crowd control and scene security, said Lansing police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis. The man is in stable condition at a local hospital. No arrests were made and Lansing police are continuing to investigate.

And shortly after 3 a.m. police went to the 1100 block of Dakin Street for gunfire. They determined the accused shooter and a woman, who was reported a victim, had left the scene. The woman, 23, showed up later at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

She is listed is stable condition, and police are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made in that incident.

