Lansing parents charged with letting baby die in 2017 had second baby die in 2023

LANSING — A Lansing couple who have been awaiting trial on murder charges for more than six years could soon face additional charges after another infant child died.

Joshua and Rachel Piland were first charged in 2017 in connection with the death of their infant daughter Abigail. Prosecutors have alleged the Pilands refused to get medical care for the girl, who died of a treatable condition days after her birth. The Pilands have said their religious beliefs prohibit the use of modern medicine.

Appeals in the criminal case and child custody proceedings for the Pilands other children have delayed the murder case, in which they each face up to life in prison if convicted.

The Pilands are out on bond.

On Nov. 6, 2023, according a court filing in the case, the couple's sixth child, an infant boy named Kore, died. The Lansing Police Department investigated and submitted a warrant request to the Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney's Office; the request is still under review.

Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Bill Crino, who is handing the case, confirmed Kore was the Pilands' sixth child and his death was not already part of any of the other criminal or custody cases. He declined to comment further.

No additional details about Kore's life or death were included in the filing. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to include the circumstances around Kore's death in evidence during the trial over Abigail's death.

Messages were left seeking comment from the Pilands' attorneys and from Jordan Gulkis, the spokesperson for the police department.

Trial could come in 2024 after years of appeals

Before a previous trial date, the Pilands filed an appeal in an attempt to keep out evidence about medical care and their other children. The Court of Appeals, however, sided with prosecutors and cleared the way for them to present evidence about children who were born after Abigail's 2017 death.

On Jan. 4, the Michigan Supreme Court declined Rachel Piland's request for it to intervene in that appeal, sending cases against the Pilands back to Ingham County Circuit Court to be set for trial. No date has been set, but it could be scheduled for later this year.

Abigail was born in the Pilands' Lansing home and died three days later, the result of a condition known as hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN), prosecutors have said in court records.

The Boston Children’s Hospital considers it a "very preventable" disease with treatments during or after pregnancy. The treatments include a blood transfusion, intravenous fluids or a mechanical breathing machine.

The midwife who helped Rachel Piland with the delivery previously testified that she was "very concerned" about Abigail during an evaluation the next day and recommended the Pilands take her to see a doctor. Days later, when the midwife called to check on Abigail's condition, Rachel Piland told the midwife that Abigail "was fine" and that "God makes no mistakes," the midwife testified. Abigail died the next day.

In the years following Abigail's death, while awaiting trial, Rachel and Joshua Piland had two more children. Rachel did not seek prenatal care, according to court records. The infants were born at home and both were diagnosed with HDN.

In both instances, Michigan Children's Protective Services were aware that Rachel Piland was pregnant because of ongoing family court proceedings. The state intervened to get the infants medical care and both survived.

The cause of Kore Piland's death in November has not been made public.

The case connected to Abigail Piland's 2017 death is Ingham County's oldest open murder case.

