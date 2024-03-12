Lansing men charged in Charlotte, Grand Ledge armed robberies

CHARLOTTE — Two men have been charged in connection with armed robberies at a pair of area Shell stations in mid-February, police said Tuesday.

Timothy Jose Williams, 62, of Lansing, and Vernorn Deon Ray, 42, of Lansing, have been charged with one count each of armed robbery in connection with the robbery of a Charlotte Shell station on Feb. 17, Charlotte police said.

Williams was arraigned March 4 and was being held on a $10,000 cash bond. Ray, was charged March 11 and was being held on a $100,000 cash bond, police said in a press release.

In addition to the charges in the Charlotte robbery, Ray has been arraigned on an additional armed robbery charge in connection with a Feb. 22 robbery at a Grand Ledge Shell station.

The investigation is still open, Charlotte police said. Charlotte officers were assisted by the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Grand Ledge Police Department, Lansing Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Charlotte, Grand Ledge Shell robbers face charges