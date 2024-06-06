Lansing man sentenced to prison on federal gun charge

GRAND RAPIDS — A Lansing man was sent to prison for nearly five years after being pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.

Forty-eight-year-old Tom Allen Manuel was sentenced to 57 months on the charge, said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten on Wednesday.

On Dec. 19, 2023, Manuel was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm knowing it had an obliterated serial number. Manuel pleaded guilty to the first charge on Feb. 6, 2024.

“Mr. Manuel has a 30-year record of violent criminal behavior,” Totten said in a release. “He has blatantly disregarded the law and repeatedly committed crimes while serving his sentence for past offenses. The people of Lansing deserve protection from such conduct, and my office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to help keep our communities safe from violent offenders.”

The grand jury issued the charged against Manuel for carrying a loaded pistol on Oct. 27, 2023. Manuel had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for violating bond on a pending armed robbery charge in Ingham County Circuit Court.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing man sent to prison for having gun as a convicted felon