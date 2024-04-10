Lansing man gets prison term for Rotary Park shooting that killed 1, wounded 2

LANSING — A Lansing man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for his role in a shooting incident that left a man dead near Rotary Park in July 2022.

Jermine Jamont Davis, 43, pleaded no contest in January to a manslaughter charge stemming from the death of Richard Simmons, 42. He was sentenced to 8 to 15 years in prison by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

The eight-year minimum sentence was negotiated as part of the plea deal, and Aquilina decided to honor that agreement.

"Everybody deserves closure," she said. "The longer the case is open, the longer the pain is open."

Davis and Jamie Lynn Melton initially were charged with murder in connection with the exchange of gunfire in the 300 block of City Market Drive. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds stemming from the incident, police said.

Melton pleaded guilty to lying to police during a violent crime investigation, a felony, and was sentenced last year to jail and probation.

