Lansing leaders announce location for new city hall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing city leaders including the Mayor, Chief of Police and Councilmembers were on hand Thursday morning in an empty parking lot to announce where a new city hall will be built.

The lot is at the intersection of S Grand and E Lenawee across the street from the CATA bus Transportation Center.

Proposed location of a new Lansing City Hall.

The announcement was made without details about the building other than it would cover a one-acre section of the 12-acre parking lot.

This new building will be built using $40 million appropriated by the state of Michigan, according to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. The property is already owned by the city of Lansing.

“It’s going to reinvigorate this neighborhood, it’s going to connect to REO town, it’s going to be right across the street from the CATA hub so anybody who needs to get to city hall it’s going to be real easy to get here,” Mayor Schor told 6 News. “We’re going to have amenities. We’re going to have the Ovation, we have Grewal Hall, we’ve got businesses and shopping just one street over on Washington. So, it’s a really good location.”

Mayor Schor said he hopes the new city hall will be open for business in two years.

This announcement comes after months of debate and speculation about buying and moving city hall into the Masonic Temple building, a plan the city council did not support.

