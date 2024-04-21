Lansing home searched overnight; person still at large

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are still searching this Sunday morning for a man wanted for questioning about a double-murder.

Police are looking for Dennis (Josh) Whaley, 51, for questioning in connection with Thursday’s homicides in Lansing. (Lansing Police Dept.)

A 50-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were killed in the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue this Thursday.

Police say they believe the incident to be a domestic situation.

This morning at the corner of Elizabeth Street and South Foster Avenue, there were police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance outside the home where authorities believed Whaley to be staying.

Police did enter the home after firing tear gas cannisters, but they were not able to make any arrests, as there was no one inside.

Police are still searching for Dennis (Josh) Whaley, 51, after an overnight operation. (WLNS)

That means the police are still asking the public for help in providing any information they can about Dennis Whaley, who also goes by Josh.

He is 6-foot-2-inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds.

LPD says anyone with information should call the department at 517-483-6867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.