Lansing Fire Department tackle overnight party store fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Police Department put out a structure fire around 11:30 p.m. near S. Washington Square.

(Photo: Lansing Fire Department)

Officials say the downtown party store had heavy flames coming out of the window. LPD was able to contain the fire and they reported no one was present inside the building during the fire.

Officials told 6 News there were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation.

