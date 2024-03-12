Lansing City Council accepts $80 million for downtown development, city hall campus

LANSING — City council members voted Monday to accept from the state $40 million to help seed a private downtown housing development, skyscraper included, and $40 million for a better city hall.

Despite saying OK to accepting $40 million for a city government campus, council members rejected a plan to buy the Masonic Temple for a new City Hall.

Council member Trini Pehlivanoglu said residents don't understand how the Masonic Temple was picked as the potential city hall, and the city does not have to spend the money until 2027.

"I do think for the sake of transparency with residents and constituents they simply don’t understand the process and there’s some missing pieces for them," she said. "The administration has answered my questions, the developers have answered my questions. I'm asking for more time. And transparency is worthwhile."

The downtown Masonic Temple was being proposed as the future home of Lansing City Hall last year.

The votes still will direct a combined $80 million to Lansing's coffers. While more discussion has to happen for a new or renovated city government campus, the $40 million for the $228 New Vision Lansing project will be given out to developers in reimbursements: $20 million for the skyscraper, most recently set for 26 stories, and $20 million for the other buildings.

"If that tower doesn’t get built, that will absolutely be catastrophic in terms of our ask in the future to the state," Council Vice President Adam Hussain said.

The city was able to get an unprecedented amount of money in last year's state budget, earmarked to the two projects, which were each announced in 2023.

The votes to accept the money for New Vision Lansing were unanimous. Councilman Ryan Kost was the sole nay vote for accepting the state's $40 million for the city hall campus.

For the $3.65 million purchase of the Masonic, the vote was 4-4, with council members Pehlivanoglu, Kost, Jeffrey Brown, and Tamera Carter voting against the purchase.

Kost said he firmly opposed the purchase of the century-old Masonic Temple, preferring other options.

The $40 million for city hall will need to be spent on either a new city hall or on renovations to the current city hall at the corner of East Michigan and Capitol avenues.

City officials have said the current city hall is in worse shape than the Masonic Temple.

New Vision Lansing

Lansing resident Linda Appling was one of several Monday who raised concerns about the projects under consideration.

"That thing is too big. It costs too much and it will burden the taxpayers," she told council members, referring to New Vision Lansing and its proposed skyscraper. "However, if you do approve it, please assess the building for new fire equipment because what we currently have will not be able to reach that high."

The $228 million New Vision Lansing project, led by Paul, John and Tony Gentilozzi and Bloomfield Hills-based JFK Investment Company, consists of three buildings: The first would be a reworking of an historic existing office building at 100 S. Washington Square, followed by new construction skyscraper on Grand Avenue and a parking facility that spans Grand Avenue and connects both buildings. Additionally, another building would be built at Ottawa and Walnut Streets.

Before the council members gave a green light to the New Vision Lansing project on Monday, Hussain asked whether the city could put restrictions on the state's $40 million, to ensure that the skyscraper, the only part he saw as truly transformative, become reality.

Hussain said anything less than transforming the city would mean the city would have a difficult or even impossible task of convincing state leaders to invest in Lansing.

"If we don’t get a transformational project, it’ll be an embarrassment to Sen. (Sarah) Anthony, (D-Lansing), to Rep. (Angela) Witwer (D-Delta Twp), to the city, to the Gentilozzi family, to all of our labor groups," he said. "On the back end, we need to make sure we do everything we possibly can to make sure this happens."

Meanwhile, developer Paul Gentilozzi said he has signed documents with state economic planners, earmarking $20 million to the skyscraping tower project and $20 million for the other two housing developments, as well as a parking garage.

Karl Dorshimer, CEO of the Lansing Economic Development Corporation, said that he has seen confidential parts of the New Vision Lansing plan, having signed a non-disclosure agreement, and is confident in the plans.

"I’m confident these projects work and all three will be done," he said. "It’s in the developer's best interest to do that, too"

All three New Vision Lansing projects are expected to go under construction this year, with an office-to-housing conversion of 100 S. Washington Square being the first. The three buildings are expected to have around 150 units of workforce housing, which can charge up to 120% of the average median income, and 310 units at market rates, Gentilozzi said.

He said the market rate rents are expected to be less than half of a comparable new building in Detroit.

New City Hall

Hussain has concerns about how state leaders will perceive council's acceptance of $40 million for a new or renovated city hall.

"We talk about plunking $40 million into this particular facility," Hussain said, referring to the current city hall. "That is not transformational, that’s status quo, I think in future, it’s concerning that the state legislature can look across the street and say, 'Remember when we approved those dollars that were supposed to be transformational.'"

The city had planned to spend $40 million on the Masonic Temple and its reconstruction. More money was expected from the sale of the current city hall, possibly so a developer could use the property to develop a new hotel, and the Lansing School District was considering renting the top floors of the Masonic Temple.

City officials had managed to get $1.35 million dropped from the Masonic Temple's purchase price. The Boji Group, which owns the Masonic Temple, was expected to serve as contractor for the renovation. The $1.35 million request was for carrying costs and for visibility rights, so an adjacent parking lot would not be developed.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said the Boji Group was the leading bid years ago for a renovation of city hall but the cost was too high, and the Boji Group continued to look for funding.

A change in scope - the city's police, lockup and courts are moving to a separate building - made the Boji proposal possible with the state funding, he said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Council accepts $80 million for skyscraper development, city hall campus