Lansing caddy Ryan Winter wins full-ride scholarship to college

LANSING — Ryan Winter knew he wanted to go to college, but for years he didn't see it as a real possibility.

As one of 10 kids growing up in a single-income home, Ryan felt he might not be able to pay for college out of pocket. Then again, he had brothers who had shown him a different path.

One of his older brothers, Chris, won a scholarship to Michigan State University for caddying at a local country club. Two years later, another older brother, Greg, won the same scholarship.

Ten years later, Ryan, who is 17, is the third child in his family to get a full ride to college — including free housing and books — because of the Chick Evans Scholarship, a program that sends golf caddies to college.

The scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years, according to the Evans Scholars Foundation's website.

The Winter Family, including Ryan and his two older brothers Chris and Greg who were also winners of the Chick Evans scholarship.

Ryan's golf journey

Ryan's mom, Kim Winter, said that the boys began golfing with their father as soon as they were old enough. That included Ryan, who was homeschooled.

"We even created a 'home school golf league,'" she said. "Kids from other home schools, public schools, private schools could all compete with each other."

Like his brothers, Ryan started caddying at the Country Club of Lansing when he was 12. Andy Kotarba, a member of the club and the director of its Evans Scholars program, said Ryan is dedicated and driven, and he was happy to support his journey to become an Evans Scholar.

Ryan approached him one day to ask about the scholarship and Kotarba was impressed that the teen was motivated enough to approach him about the process.

"He's always been like that," Kotarba said. "When he first started caddying for me, he was asking me questions like 'Mr. Kotarba, I know you're successful, how did you get where you are?' and asking me for advice. I was a little surprised that such a young kid was asking those questions, but I think that really speaks to who he is."

The Chick Evans Scholarship is meant to reward caddies who need financial assistance for college and who have shown a lot of dedication to their communities as well as academic success. The scholarship is funded from donations from participating country club members across the country. Each award is enough to send a student to college for four years, and the number of recipients varies from year to year. Scholarship winners must choose among 24 U.S. universities.

Kotarba said that he's been impressed with every single Evans Scholar from the country club but especially Ryan. The Country Club of Lansing has awarded 35 of its caddies the scholarship over the years.

"I've been so impressed with what he's done and who he is," Kotarba said. "He's gonna be really successful."

'I was so stoked'

Having two brothers who won the scholarship was both reassuring, but also made Ryan feel slightly pressured.

"I got so much encouragement from them throughout the process," he said.

After submitting his application, there was a two-month waiting period. He was finally notified that he was a finalist in January. The final step was an in-person interview.

"I was so stoked," Ryan said. "I heard the judges are prepared to give the scholarship to all of the finalists, so as long as I didn't goof up the interview, I'd probably get it."

Ryan wasn't too worried about the interview. Kotarba was there, encouraging him through the process.

After being notified that he'd won, Ryan told his mom and dad.

"I know how much they cared about my education, so I told them first," he said. "Then I sent a picture of me with (the scholarship) and sent it to my brothers, like 'Look what I did!'"

Ryan Winter and other volunteers building houses for impoverished people in Tijuana, Mexico

Future plans

Ultimately, the Evans Scholars Foundation tells him where he will go to college. Because Ryan is from Michigan, he'll either go to the University of Michigan or MSU.

Ryan wants to attend MSU, just like his two older brothers did. His two younger brothers, William and Daniel, are thinking about applying for the Evans Scholarship when they're high school seniors.

Since more students typically want to go to U of M, Ryan said, the ones who want to go to MSU often get their chosen destination.

"I'm still not sure where I'm going to go," he said. "But I wrote down MSU, so hopefully it'll be there."

Ryan will be told on Friday where he'll be going to school. Wherever he ends up, he'll live in the Evans Scholars house in either East Lansing or Ann Arbor, which he is excited about.

"I'm looking forward to living with people who have the same experiences as me, and are so dedicated to helping other people," Ryan said.

Ryan wants to pursue an accounting degree like one of his older brothers and hopes to finish his studies in three years. Like his brother, he wants to use the fourth year of the scholarship to get his certified public accountant license.

"I'm really excited for college in general," Ryan said. "I know what having an education can do for people ... I'm really blessed to have received this opportunity."

In early March, Ryan was in Mexico, working with a missionary group to help impoverished people living in Tijuana.

"Ryan fell in love with the ministry and being able to help others," his mom said. "Right now, he's helping build homes for people, bringing food to those in need, taking ministry classes..."

Ryan said he feels a pull to possibly become a minister someday, which will require a four-year degree.

"My Christian faith has played a big role in my life," he said. "It's probably the most defining aspect of my life so far."

According to the Evans Scholars Foundation's website, 875 caddies applied for the Evans Scholarship in 2022, and 325 scholarships were awarded for the 2023-24 school year.

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing caddy Ryan Winter aces college plans, pulls full-ride scholarship out of the bag