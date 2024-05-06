Lansing area high school graduations: Dates, times, what you need to know

High school seniors across mid-Michigan are getting ready to graduate. Here's what you need to know about where and when the graduations are and what you can bring.

This year, graduations across mid-Michigan begin as early as Saturday, May 11, and continue through June.

Many graduation ceremonies will be held on school grounds while others will utilize local venues such as the Michigan State University Breslin Center and the Wharton Center.

The list below provides the date, location and time for more than 40 upcoming graduation ceremonies in the area. Please note, most of the graduations are invite-only and visitors will need a ticket.

Saturday, May 11

Corunna High School: 3 p.m. at Nick Annese Football Field

Thursday, May 16

Alma High School: 7 p.m. at Alma High School gym

Morrice High School: 7 p.m. at Morrice High School

Owosso High School: 7 p.m. at Willman Football Field

Sunday, May 19

Portland St. Patrick Catholic School: 11 a.m at the Portland St. Patrick Catholic School gym

Bath High School: 2 p.m. at Bath High School

Fowler High School: 2 p.m. at Fowler Athletic Center

Fulton High School: 2 p.m. at the Fulton High School football field

Lansing Catholic High School: 2 p.m. at the Lansing Catholic High School gym

Ovid-Elsie High School: 2 p.m. at Ovid-Elsie High School

Perry High School: 2 p.m. at the Perry High School football field

Dansville High School: 3 p.m. at Dansville High School gym

Carson City-Crystal High School: 4 p.m. in the Carson City-Crystal High School gym

Tuesday, May 21

Pewamo-Westphalia Middle-High School: 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium

Wednesday, May 22

Ashley Community Schools: 7 p.m. at the Ashley Community Schools gym

Thursday, May 23

Maple Valley Jr./Sr. High School: 6 p.m. at the Maple Valley Jr./Sr. High School football field

Portland High School: 6 p.m. at the Portland High School football field

Potterville High School: 6 p.m. at Potterville High School

Ionia High School: 7 p.m. at Ionia High School football field

Ithaca High School: 7 p.m. at the Ithaca High School gym

Laingsburg High School: 7 p.m. at the Laingsburg High School football field

Lakewood High School: 7 p.m. at Lakewood High School

Webberville High School: 7 p.m. at the Webberville High School football field

Wednesday, May 29

Okemos High School: 7 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center

Thursday, May 30

East Lansing High School: 7 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center

Saranac High School: 7 p.m. at the Saranac High School football field

St. Johns High School: 7:30 p.m. at the St. Johns athletic field

Friday, May 31

Eaton Rapids High School: 6:30 p.m. at Eaton Rapids High School stadium

Lansing Christian School: 7 p.m. at Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road

Leslie High School: 7 p.m. at Leslie High School

Sunday, June 2

Fowlerville High School: 1 p.m. at Fowlerville High School

Haslett High School: 1 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center

Olivet High School: 1:30 p.m. at Olivet High School

Bellevue Jr./Sr. High School: 2 p.m. at the Bellevue Jr./Sr. High School gym

DeWitt High School: 2 p.m. at the DeWitt High School gym

Williamston High School: 2 p.m. at the Wharton Center

Mason High School: 3 p.m. at the Mason High School fieldhouse

Stockbridge High School: 3 p.m. at Stockbridge High School

Holt High School: 4 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center

Friday, June 7

Grand Ledge High School: 7 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center

Charlotte High School: 8 p.m. at the Wharton Center

Saturday, June 8

Everett High School: 10 a.m. at the MSU Breslin Center

Eastern High School: 1:30 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center

Sexton High School: 5 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center

MSU Breslin Center and Wharton Center security policies

All of the graduations taking place at the MSU Breslin Center will be following the venue's existing policies about what is and isn't allowed.

Visitors will have to walk through metal detectors on their way in, and may have their bags searched. Any bags visitors bring must be clear and be 12-by-6-by-12 inches or smaller. No backpacks, diaper bags, large fanny packs or purses are allowed.

No weapons (including any size pocket knife), pepper spray, large umbrellas, large flags, outside food or drink, chair backs, projectiles, balloons, or tobacco products are allowed.

For a full list of what is and isn't allowed, visit: breslincenter.com and whartoncenter.com.

