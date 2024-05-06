Lansing area high school graduations: Dates, times, what you need to know
High school seniors across mid-Michigan are getting ready to graduate. Here's what you need to know about where and when the graduations are and what you can bring.
This year, graduations across mid-Michigan begin as early as Saturday, May 11, and continue through June.
Many graduation ceremonies will be held on school grounds while others will utilize local venues such as the Michigan State University Breslin Center and the Wharton Center.
The list below provides the date, location and time for more than 40 upcoming graduation ceremonies in the area. Please note, most of the graduations are invite-only and visitors will need a ticket.
Saturday, May 11
Corunna High School: 3 p.m. at Nick Annese Football Field
Thursday, May 16
Alma High School: 7 p.m. at Alma High School gym
Morrice High School: 7 p.m. at Morrice High School
Owosso High School: 7 p.m. at Willman Football Field
Sunday, May 19
Portland St. Patrick Catholic School: 11 a.m at the Portland St. Patrick Catholic School gym
Bath High School: 2 p.m. at Bath High School
Fowler High School: 2 p.m. at Fowler Athletic Center
Fulton High School: 2 p.m. at the Fulton High School football field
Lansing Catholic High School: 2 p.m. at the Lansing Catholic High School gym
Ovid-Elsie High School: 2 p.m. at Ovid-Elsie High School
Perry High School: 2 p.m. at the Perry High School football field
Dansville High School: 3 p.m. at Dansville High School gym
Carson City-Crystal High School: 4 p.m. in the Carson City-Crystal High School gym
Tuesday, May 21
Pewamo-Westphalia Middle-High School: 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium
Wednesday, May 22
Ashley Community Schools: 7 p.m. at the Ashley Community Schools gym
Thursday, May 23
Maple Valley Jr./Sr. High School: 6 p.m. at the Maple Valley Jr./Sr. High School football field
Portland High School: 6 p.m. at the Portland High School football field
Potterville High School: 6 p.m. at Potterville High School
Ionia High School: 7 p.m. at Ionia High School football field
Ithaca High School: 7 p.m. at the Ithaca High School gym
Laingsburg High School: 7 p.m. at the Laingsburg High School football field
Lakewood High School: 7 p.m. at Lakewood High School
Webberville High School: 7 p.m. at the Webberville High School football field
Wednesday, May 29
Okemos High School: 7 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center
Thursday, May 30
East Lansing High School: 7 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center
Saranac High School: 7 p.m. at the Saranac High School football field
St. Johns High School: 7:30 p.m. at the St. Johns athletic field
Friday, May 31
Eaton Rapids High School: 6:30 p.m. at Eaton Rapids High School stadium
Lansing Christian School: 7 p.m. at Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road
Leslie High School: 7 p.m. at Leslie High School
Sunday, June 2
Fowlerville High School: 1 p.m. at Fowlerville High School
Haslett High School: 1 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center
Olivet High School: 1:30 p.m. at Olivet High School
Bellevue Jr./Sr. High School: 2 p.m. at the Bellevue Jr./Sr. High School gym
DeWitt High School: 2 p.m. at the DeWitt High School gym
Williamston High School: 2 p.m. at the Wharton Center
Mason High School: 3 p.m. at the Mason High School fieldhouse
Stockbridge High School: 3 p.m. at Stockbridge High School
Holt High School: 4 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center
Friday, June 7
Grand Ledge High School: 7 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center
Charlotte High School: 8 p.m. at the Wharton Center
Saturday, June 8
Everett High School: 10 a.m. at the MSU Breslin Center
Eastern High School: 1:30 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center
Sexton High School: 5 p.m. at the MSU Breslin Center
MSU Breslin Center and Wharton Center security policies
All of the graduations taking place at the MSU Breslin Center will be following the venue's existing policies about what is and isn't allowed.
Visitors will have to walk through metal detectors on their way in, and may have their bags searched. Any bags visitors bring must be clear and be 12-by-6-by-12 inches or smaller. No backpacks, diaper bags, large fanny packs or purses are allowed.
No weapons (including any size pocket knife), pepper spray, large umbrellas, large flags, outside food or drink, chair backs, projectiles, balloons, or tobacco products are allowed.
For a full list of what is and isn't allowed, visit: breslincenter.com and whartoncenter.com.
