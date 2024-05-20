Lansing area could see scattered thunderstorms through Wednesday

The Lansing area could see storms each day through Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the National Weather Service said.

GRAND RAPIDS — The Lansing area could see severe weather during the first half of this week, the National Weather Service said.

"High temperatures into the 80s will continue with several rounds of showers and storms expected through mid week," the NWS Grand Rapids office said on its website. "Strong storms, possibly severe, are possible this afternoon and evening with another round on Tuesday with the passage of a frontal system."

The risk for essentially all of the Lower Peninsula Monday is considered marginal, meaning storms would be limited in duration, coverage and/or intensity.

Tuesday, the western Lower Peninsula will see a slight risk, while the remainder of the state has a marginal chance of storms.

Wednesday, the threat recedes further, but the southeast portion of the LP has a 15% to 29% risk, the NWS said.

The main threats from potential storms are high winds and hail.

Temperatures in mid-Michigan today should reach 80 to 85, the NWS said.

Dry weather should end the week, the weather service said.

