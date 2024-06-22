Lansing area could see more storms today before cooler temperatures move in

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said the Lansing area could see scattered storms this afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through and reduces temperatures.

LANSING — The heat may be about to break, but not before the chance of more rain across mid-Michigan.

A days-long heat wave, engulfing the Greater Lansing area as well as much of the country, is on the way out.

Saturday's high 80s temperatures are expected to make way for closer to 80 degrees on Sunday, said Nathan Jeruzal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, which covers the Greater Lansing area.

Saturday evening may see more showers and some storms, with a potential isolated risks of wind damage or flooding in places that will get sustained or repeated storms, he said.

"We are not expecting widespread events," Jeruzal said of the Greater Lansing area.

Saturday morning, the NWS said a line of strong to severe storms would push across Lake Michigan this evening, but much of the activity is north of Mt. Pleasant.

Possible tornadoes could affect the northern Lower Peninsula, north of M-46, according to Jeruzal and the National Weather Service's forecast.

"Rounds of heavy rain will impact mainly central and northern Lower Michigan today and tonight. Localized 2-4 inches of rain and flooding of low-lying areas may occur," the weather service said Saturday morning.

The southwest portion of Michigan, including Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties, remains under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday.

"A transition is coming," Jeruzal said, which could lift the heat advisory and mean less humidity, too.

After Saturday night showers, Monday and Sunday should see cooler temperatures, he said.

The heat break may not last long.

Tuesday could bring a brief return to the high 80s, along with storms adding to humidity before the temperature falls again on Wednesday, Jeruzal said.

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or 517-267-0415

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: NWS says cold front will bring storms to Lansing area Saturday