Lansing area cosplay group that helps sick kids now needs community support

The League of Enchantment Michigan's trailer burns on the side of the road Sunday.

LANSING — A group of Lansing area residents who dress in superhero costumes and try to lift the spirits of sick kids now needs the public's help after a trailer fire Sunday destroyed most of their costumes and other items.

"On Sunday, while moving to our new office, our beloved League trailer caught fire, destroying an estimated $40-50,000 worth of goods, including toys for hospital care packages, office equipment, computers, and items used for our annual gala," The League of Enchantment Michigan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"While we assess the damages, we are raising funds to replace our trailer and lost items. As a nonprofit we can only exist through the help of our wonderful supporters. Any help is greatly appreciated! Thank you for being the heroes that help us do what we do," the post said.

The League of Enchantment formed in 2017 and became a nonprofit organization. The group of about 20 adults and teens focuses on helping sick kids and other good causes. Events range from reading at schools to helping with fundraisers.

The group's leaders are Shamus and Katie Smith, who wed in 2022 while dressed as Batman and Wonder Woman during the Capital City Comic Con.

A Facebook fundraiser started by Katie Smith had raised more than $5,000 of the group's $15,000 goal as of Wednesday morning with more than 70 people offering money.

Summit Comics & Games on Washington Square set up a fundraising site to gather new toys for the group, which distributes them during hospital visits with children.

Shamus Smith, left, and Katie Whittaker (now Smith) talk about their nonprofit on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in East Lansing.

"While we typically support them with a toy drive during Christmas, we’re launching an emergency toy drive to help replenish their supplies," Summit said in a Facebook post. "Your generosity will light up a child’s day in the hospital."

On Sunday, the League's Facebook page explained, after loading a trailer with the large majority of the League’s items that were in storage to take to its new office facility, a tire blowout sparked a fire that engulfed the entire trailer.

"League board members are working on a claim for the insurance and hope to recover at least half the value of these items," the group said. "Unfortunately, the loss will also impact the annual budget and affect operations. The board is currently working on itemizing the losses and determining how and when to reach out to the public for support.

"The important thing to note is that no one was hurt, and the League of Enchantment can and will continue its mission to bring smiles to kids and kids at heart through the power of cosplay," the post said.

Katie and Shamus Smith, as Lansing's Batman and Wonder Woman.

