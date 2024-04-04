Lanning appears in court, amid possible change of venue

Apr. 3—An attorney for St. Joseph Board of Education member Whitney Lanning responded to criticism of her client on Wednesday during an initial court appearance on a pending charge of second-degree harassment.

Terri Lowden, who represents Lanning on behalf of Mark H. Wissehr P.C. of St. Joseph, stood with Lanning before Associate Circuit Judge Chad Gaddie at the Buchanan County Courthouse opposite Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michael DeAngelis.

Lanning made no statement. Lowden gave a plea of not guilty on behalf of her client and waived a formal reading of the charge against Lanning. Lanning allegedly pursued and threatened fellow board member Isaura Garcia on Feb. 26 at the Troester Media Center, accusations which are now the basis for a Garcia lawsuit against Lanning.

In a prepared statement, Lowden told the judge she would likely file for a change of venue. Gaddie scheduled further proceedings to take place at 2 p.m. on May 1. If the venue is changed beforehand, that will be rescheduled.

"Due to the unusual and extreme level of public attacks against my client by high-level elected officials who have decided to attempt to place their thumb on the scale of justice, as well as the relentless attacks in televised media, print and social media by dark money (political action committees), I must consider whether or not it is possible for my client to obtain a fair hearing in the Sixth Congressional District," she said.

DeAngelis offered no response to Lowden during the hearing. In March, Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson said that her office had reviewed about 10 harassment allegations since Jan. 1, 2023, and filed charges in seven of those cases. In general, an alleged victim typically contacts police, who review the allegations and supply information to prosecutors.

"The case outcomes ranged from probation to jail time," Davidson said in an email. "To determine an appropriate sentence the Court will often look at the severity of actions, if the defendant has a prior criminal history and whether there are any more issues while the case is pending. Our office cannot comment as to specifics of any pending cases."

Davidson declined to comment specifically about Lowden's comments or on any other matter regarding Lanning, as it is a pending case.

The maximum penalty Lanning faces in her case of alleged second-degree harassment is up to one year in jail, and/or a fine of up to $2,000, plus court costs.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem