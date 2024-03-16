Lankenau claims outsider, entrepreneur position for 9th District seat in primary election

FREMONT – Steve Lankenau is running for Congress in the 9th Congressional District, as a Republican.

There are three candidates running in the primary, each who have been asked to present what they consider the three most important issues in this campaign.

“I am the outsider candidate, the business candidate,” Lankenau said. “There are three of us in this primary. All three of us are conservatives, which is not a big surprise, but there is a need to differentiate us … I match this district. Ohio 9 is no longer extremely Democratic, as it has always been. It’s not red. It’s not blue. It’s a deep shade of purple.”

Lankenau was mayor of Napoleon for five years, but has since developed a background as an entrepreneur, having owned several businesses.

“I was mayor in my 20s. I defeated a longtime Democrat incumbent,” Lankenau said. “I think that is particularly relevant, because each of us in this primary wants to run against a long-term Democrat incumbent. I’m really the only one that has the relevant experience of having defeated someone in that position.”

Steve Lankenau

'Small business guy for last 30 years'

He then went to the Harvard. After returning to the Defiance area, he was an owner of WDFM radio. Later, he became an owner and executive for American Ag Fuels, a biodiesel refinery. He is currently a commercial real estate broker, with ReMax.

As a reflection of his diverse experiences, he said he has developed entrepreneurial grit, while creating successful businesses, jobs and being able to live the American dream.

“I’ve really been a small business guy for the last 30 years,” Lankenau said.

His work with American Ag Fuels was influential on his beliefs, particularly in the energy sector.

“I don’t think green energy should be owned wholly by Democrats and liberals. I think people in business can do well by doing good and I think there is a place for renewables. I don’t think it works to push it too far, too fast. I think it’s going to take time and we can’t jam it down people’s throats. We’ve got to change hearts and minds to get acceptance, and it’s coming,” Lankenau said.

He also worked for seven years in the health care industry, for Blue Cross. He sees the pharmaceutical industry as broken, as reflected in the cost of prescription drugs.

"It is shameful, unconscionable and unnecessary that American citizens pay for the same drugs, on average, twice as much as some other developed countries,” Lankenau said.

He believes the lobby needs to be stood up to, and the patent system needs to be changed so that it can’t be used inappropriately.

Fiscal conservative appalled by 'generational left'

“The type of conservative that I know I am is a fiscal conservative,” He said. “I long to be a part of an improvement of our fiscal responsibility, of which we have none on the federal level. It’s fiscal sanity, if you want to put it that way.”

He believes both parties have been spending beyond their means.

“I love the term, but I hate what it is, but it’s illustrative of what it is. It’s called generational theft. We are stealing from our children and grandchildren when we overspend, year after year,” Lankenau said with vigor.

The second big issue for Lankenau is border control.

“I know people are so frustrated. They say, ‘It’s not an immigration problem, it’s an invasion.’ You know, that’s the way people feel. And that’s up here! I can only imagine what it’s like in Texas, Arizona, and so forth. We really have to address it,” Lankenau said. "I have no time for people who are not truly interested in solving the problem, even though they say are. I don’t think there is ever a case in life where you get everything you want. I didn’t in business. I don’t in my marriage. And I don’t expect to in office, but we can get 80-85% and that’s a good day. I’m a commercial real estate broker. I don’t feed my family unless I negotiate, work with people and it’s a win-win.”

Ideas to address the border issue

To solve the border problem, Lankenau has several ideas − reworking the asylum system, temporarily pausing immigration, to shut down the border, until it’s manageable, then think of the border in more businesslike terms, getting the best and the brightest and people with skills in areas that are needed.

“We have a huge demand of people who want to come to this country,” Lankenau said. “It should not be as much of a problem, as it is an opportunity. We should be cataloging people and asking them, ‘What is your skillset? What is your education? Do you have a criminal record? Do you have family and friends here that can help support you?’”

Lankenau’s campaign webpage is stevelankenau.com.

Lankenau is running in the Republican Primary against state Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, and former Rep. Craig Riedel. J.R. Majewski dropped out of the race, but in doing that fewer than 40 days before the election, his name is still on the ballot. According to the Sandusky County Board of Elections, he could affect the outcome of the election, because a vote for Majewski “is like not voting in that race.”

Incumbent Marcy Kaptur is running unopposed in the primary as a Democrat.

rlapointe@gannett.com

419-332-2674

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Republican Steve Lankenau runs for 9th Congressional District