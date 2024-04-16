Langston University's interim president named to permanent post

Ruth Ray Jackson, who has served as Langston University’s interim president since last July, received the permanent post on Monday from the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, which govern the state’s only historically Black college or university.

As president, Jackson replaces Kent Smith Jr., who retired after the 2022-23 academic year. Smith had spent 11 years as the president of the university, located in the Logan County community of Langston. Jackson is the 17th president of Langston University, which opened in 1897, a decade before Oklahoma became a state.

Regent Billy Taylor chaired the board’s presidential search committee and said the eight-month national search “attracted an impressive pool of candidates.”

"Dr. Jackson's appointment underscores her exceptional leadership and vision for our institution,” said Joe Hall, the chair of the OSU/A&M Board of Regents. “During her tenure as interim president, Dr. Jackson maintained continuity and stability and managed to build momentum. Her unwavering commitment to Langston's mission and her ability to navigate critical transitions have been commendable. We are confident that under her guidance, Langston University will excel."

Jackson began working at Langston in 2014 as the university’s dean and a professor in its School of Education and Behavioral Sciences. She later became Langston’s vice president for academic affairs before being named as interim president.

Before arriving at Langston, Jackson spent 11 years at Louisiana State University-Shreveport, where she worked as a faculty member, graduate program director and department chair. Jackson also has previous experience as a high school English teacher, assistant principal and principal at the secondary level.

"I am honored to lead Langston University into its next chapter," Jackson said. "I love this university and believe in its faculty, staff, students and alumni. Our mission must be focused on empowering students, celebrating student success and contributing to the betterment of Oklahoma and beyond. Together, we will build upon Langston's legacy and create a future where excellence knows no bounds."

In addition to the university’s primary campus in Langston, it has satellite campuses in Oklahoma City and Tulsa and offers an accredited nursing program in Ardmore on the Murray State College campus in that Carter County town.

Langston is one of five schools overseen by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, a list that also includes Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Connors State College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ruth Ray Jackson named Langston University president